Motlow College Foundation to Host Golf Tournament

The Motlow College Foundation is planning its 25th annual golf tournament for Friday, Sept. 14, at The Bear Trace at Tims Ford State Park.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit Motlow State Community College students primarily through scholarships including, but not limited to honors, presidential, student government and athletic scholarships.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with prizes for three places in two flights. The cost to participate is $115 per person or $450 per team and includes greens fees, cart rental, mulligans and lunch. Lunch will be served at 11:00 a.m. and tee time is 12:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Sept. 21.
Please contact the Motlow College Foundation at 931-393-1543 to sign up for the tournament.
