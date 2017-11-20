Motlow State Community College will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 26, according to college officials.
The closing applies to computer labs, libraries and other facilities at all Motlow State campuses, including the Moore County, Fayetteville, McMinnville and Smyrna campuses.
There will be no classes on Wednesday, Nov. 22, although Motlow facilities will remain open. Classes scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 26, will also not be meeting.
All classes will resume their normal schedules, and all campuses their normal hours, on Monday, Nov. 27.
Motlow Closing for Thanksgiving
