Motlow Closed Jan 16

Motlow State Community College will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, according to college officials. The closing includes all college facilities, including libraries and computer labs, on the Moore County, Fayetteville, McMinnville, and Smyrna campuses. Regular business hours for all sites will resume on Jan. 17. Spring semester classes begin on Jan. 17 at all locations. Students can register for classes through Jan. 16, although the deadline to fill out a Motlow College application for admission is Jan. 11. For more information, visit the Motlow website at mscc.edu or call 931-393-1500 or 800-654-4877.