The Motlow State Community College children’s theatre class will present the public performance of “Babes in Toyland” on Friday, Nov. 30 inside Powers Auditorium in Eoff Hall on the Moore County campus.
Show time is set for 7:00 p.m., with a reception at 6:00 p.m. There is no admission charge, but reservations are highly recommended. To reserve your seats please call 931-393-1709.
To the delight of thousands of elementary school children from the College’s 11-county service area, the all-Motlow student cast performed as many as three shows per day over the last two weeks. Directed by Emily Seal, Motlow associate professor of speech and theatre, the production is one of many cultural events scheduled each year on Motlow’s four campuses, with most being free to the public.
The villainous Barnaby has fallen in love with sweet Mistress Mary Quite Contrary. Unable to buy Mary’s love, Barnaby plans to force her to marry him by threatening to foreclose on her mother, the poor Widow Piper. Mary already has her heart set on marrying Barnaby’s nephew Alan — but not if Barnaby can help it! He hires two bumbling ruffians to do away with Alan, who returns to Mother Goose Land amidst much rejoicing.
Mary journeys to the mysterious Toyland through the dangerous Spider Forest. Barnaby, however, not giving up, herds the whole gang of Mother Goose Land characters to Toyland in pursuit of Mary. There they encounter the magical mystery of Toyland and meet the Master Toymaker and his quirky assistants.
Motlow Children’s Theatre Class presents “Babes in Toyland” on Nov. 30
The Motlow State Community College children’s theatre class will present the public performance of “Babes in Toyland” on Friday, Nov. 30 inside Powers Auditorium in Eoff Hall on the Moore County campus.