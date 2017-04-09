Mother and Grandparents of Murder Suspect Arrested

The mother and grandparents of a homicide suspect have been indicted on charges that they tried to hinder the ongoing investigation of a murder in Warren County.
As authorities were investigating the death of Barry Cole on February 6th, investigators eventually arrested Wesley Leverett and charged him with criminal homicide.
As the investigation progressed, authorities determined that Leverett’s mother, 54 year old Debra Daniels and his grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Daniels, attempted to hinder the criminal investigation.
Friday, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging each with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with evidence. The three were booked into the Warren County Jail. Debra Daniels was also charged with resisting arrest.
