Update–Mortorcycle Crash takes the life of Coffee County Resident Jerry Bartlett

A motorcycle driven by Coffee County resident Jerry Bartlett crashed yesterday in Georgia, taking the man’s life. Limited information is available at this time as we are waiting for police in that area to return our call.
Bartlett is the former pharmacy director at Unity Medical Center (former Medical Center of Manchester).
Linda Hershman was on the motorcycle when the crash took place and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
When more information is available we will update you here and on air.
