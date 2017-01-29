Morrison Man facing Drug Charges in Coffee County
Smith says in the arrest warrant that he was given consent to search the vehicle.
The deputy says he observed Paul Martin Phillips age 54 Smart Station Rd, Morrison attempting to hide a white bottle. After the subject gave the bottle to the deputy he opened it and it allegedly contained a small amount of meth and some other pills. Upon search of the vehicle the deputy allegedly found approximately 59.8 grams of crystal meth along with 29 grams of marijuana, 9 Xanax pills, and 1 oxycodone. The subject also allegedly had in his possession, plastic bags that could be used to deliver illegal drugs, and fake containers of chocolate milk and WD40 cans that can be used to conceal illegal drugs.
Deputy Smith says in his report that the man was asked if all the drugs in the vehicle were his and he said yes.
Phillips was charged with 2 counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, schedule 2 and 4 drug violations and violation of probation.
Bond was set at $57,500 and he’ll appear in Coffee County General Sessions court Feb 13, 2017.