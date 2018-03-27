Morrison 18 Year-Old Charged with Arson
On Monday, Warren County authorities responded to a reported camper trailer fire in the 100 block of Bivens Lane. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined the fire had been intentionally set and also developed information leading to 18 year-old Roger Roach as the individual responsible for the crime.
On Monday, authorities arrested Roach and charged him with one count of Vandalism over $10,000. He was then booked into the Warren County Jail on $50,000 bond.