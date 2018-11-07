Severe storms and tornados powered across the state Tuesday morning and killed one person, injured at least two others, plus storms knocked down trees and left thousands without power.
Allen Lendley, Director of Coffee County Emergency Management told WMSR News that a tornado touched down in the Hillsboro area of Coffee County.
The tornado that occurred in Christiana that took the life of Angie Walker was determined to be an EF-2 tornado with 135-mile per hour winds.
The tornados that struck Franklin County and the Pelham area of Grundy County, also confirmed to be an EF-2s.
More Tornados Confirmed
Severe storms and tornados powered across the state Tuesday morning and killed one person, injured at least two others, plus storms knocked down trees and left thousands without power.