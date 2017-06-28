More than 130 New Laws begin July 1 in Tennessee
The biggest is Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, which will cut taxes on food and raises the gas tax.
The tax on a gallon of gas is going up by 4 cents on July 1, and then 1 cent each of the following two years, adding up to 6 cents total.
The tax on diesel fuel is going up by a total of 10 cents over the next three years.
There’s also a $5 increase in the cost to register your car.
The gas tax increases are offset by several other tax cuts, the most notable of which is on groceries. The tax will drop from 5 percent to 4 percent.
Harsher penalties will also be implemented for those who target police or military.
After July 1, abortion after 20 weeks will now be a felony.
Firearm silencers will be legal in an effort to protect sportsmen’s ears.
Blocking a public street will be a crime, which could come into play if protesters take to the streets and block the path of emergency vehicles.