After a few days of sunshine, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is warning Tennesseans that with rain possible over the next few days flooding remains an ongoing concern.
As Tennessee remains in a State of Emergency, TEMA says that if Tennessee receives the projected 1/2 to 3/4 inch of rain that is expected Thursday night into Friday, there will likely be no issues with additional flooding. However, if concentrated rainfall of an inch or more should fall, there is the possibility that lake levels could rise, and re-flooding could occur in certain communities.
More Rain could bring More Flooding
