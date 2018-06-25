In a follow-up to our election story yesterday, we have more today. As a reminder, in the county general election you’ll be voting for county mayor, sheriff, county trustee, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds, road superintendent (all seats) and constables (all seats). City elections will also be held for Manchester and Tullahoma. (See yesterday’s news for more information on county and city elections.)
In the state primary for Governor: Republicans Diane Black, Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Basil Marceaux Sr., Kay White; Democrats Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh and Mezianne Vale Payne.
U.S. Senate: Republicans Marsha Blackburn and Aaron L. Pettigrew; Democrats Phil Bredesen, Gary Davis and John Wolfe.
U.S. House of Representatives (sixth district): Republicans Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny, Christopher Brian Monday, John Rose, Lavern Vivio; Democrats Dawn Barlow, Christopher Martin Finley, Peter Heffernan and Merrilee Wineinger.
The TN House of Representatives (district 47): Republicans Rush Bricken and Ronnie Holden; Democrat Mike Winton.
State executive committeeman (district 16): Republican Jerry Anderson and Democrats Bobby E. Bush Jr., and Robin Smith.
State executive committeewoman (district 16): Republicans Amanda Angel and Joanne P. Davis; Democrats Rupa Blackwell and Betty Newman.
Early voting begins July 13 and ends on July 28 in Coffee County with Election Day is set for August 2. The state general election is in November.
More on Election 2018
In a follow-up to our election story yesterday, we have more today. As a reminder, in the county general election you’ll be voting for county mayor, sheriff, county trustee, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds, road superintendent (all seats) and constables (all seats). City elections will also be held for Manchester and Tullahoma. (See yesterday’s news for more information on county and city elections.)