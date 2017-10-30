Officials say tnAchieves, the organization that administers the Tennessee Promise program, is in need of some 4,000 more mentors. Coffee County has a goal of 84 mentors for 2018.
Each Tennessee Promise applicant is paired with a mentor who helps the student in navigating the student process.
Tennessee Promise enables high school graduates to attend a Tennessee Community College or College of Applied Technology tuition-free.
The deadline to apply to be a mentor is December 1st. You can find an application online at tnachieves.org .
More Mentors Needed
