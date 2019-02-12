More Information on Possible Homicide in Grundy County

We have an update on an apparent homicide in Grundy County. Early Sunday morning around 12:20am Grundy County deputies were called to Lockhart Town Road in Coalmont. When they arrived, 38 year-old Bradford Orion Meeks of Coalmont was found shot to death.
Reports indicate an altercation at a residence led to the death of Meeks.
While information is limited, investigators for Grundy County and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say that an argument had ensued on Saturday night between Meeks and his girlfriend Brandy Shrum at the residence. Meeks left the residence but returned a short time later and another argument ensued.
At some point during this argument, shortly after midnight, Shrum’s father, George “Junior” Byers arrived at the house. An altercation between Byers and Meeks took place leaving Meeks dead.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrest has been made at this time.
