More Grants for Tennessee College of Applied Technology Institutions
The state is giving Community Development Block Grants to the colleges to develop new training programs and expand current ones. Dollar amounts for the grants were not immediately released.
The news release says the schools are “in communities with limited higher education options.”
Haslam last month helped break ground at a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Winchester.
Tennessee adults without a higher education degree or certificate can attend the applied technology colleges tuition-free.