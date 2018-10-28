You can expect deer activity to increase between October and December in Tennessee because it’s mating season. Thousands of deer versus car crashes are investigated in Tennessee every year. But this time of year, they’re more likely to happen.
If you spot a dead deer on the side of the road, you can call the Tennessee Department of Transportation to clean it up.
From July 1, 2017 to October 22nd, 2018 TDOT spent $6,149,498 on “special litter” cleanup.
If you spot a dead deer on the side of the road you can call TDOT at 615-350-4300 or email them at TDOT.comments@tn.gov
Usually, workers pick up carcasses between 9a.m. and 3p.m. If it’s a public safety matter, or injuries are involved, call police.
More Deer Near Roadways this Time of Year
