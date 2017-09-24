Moore County Guilty of Sexual Exploitation of Minors
Investigations into Campbell began in early April, who was already registered on the States Sex Offender Registry for similar crimes he committed as a juvenile. Detective Shane Taylor received information in April 2017 from The Department of Homeland Security, “ICE” Division who had been working closely with Madison Co. Alabama Detectives on a “ICAC” Internet Crimes Against Children, that brought the Detectives to a residence in Huntsville Al. where an I.P. Address of Campbell’s relative was being used to download and distribute child pornography. Detectives in Alabama determined that Campbell had visited the residence often, and was likely the culprit. After search warrants were executed, information was passed on to Detective Taylor, who along with Special Agents from ICE visited Campbell’s residence in Moore County. Detectives talked to Campbell about the incident in Huntsville, and Campbell admitted to having possessed and distributed child pornography.
Detective Taylor received several electronic devices from Campbell that the man admitted contained obscene material containing children. Taylor sent them to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis. Campbell was interviewed, and then charged.
Taylor was recently contacted by TBI about their findings and was informed that Campbell had possessed some of the most horrific images seen by the agent. The man possessed several thousand images.
Campbell will start serving his sentence with Tennessee Department of Corrections, and will remain on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.