Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from Decherd and Winchester worked an accident scene following a vehicle chase that started in Decherd and ended on Highway 64 near the Winchester roundabout after deputies forced the car to stop.
A woman, suspected of shoplifting at Wal-Mart, was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing from authorities just before 10 a.m. Monday.
The woman, later identified as Kelley Linn Robinson, 45, of Monteagle, was injured and received medical treatment for minor injuries, authorities said.
Officers reported that a vehicle, which had been driven from Wal-Mart down Dinah Shore Boulevard, on to Bypass Road, then on to Highway 64, never exceeded 35 mph before getting on Highway 64.
However, police said the vehicle nearly struck a bus and patrol vehicles before it was halted near the roundabout. Authorities said additional charges are pending. (Story courtesy of the Herald Chronicle)
Monteagle Woman Arrested in Franklin Co. after Slow Speed Pursuit and Possible Shoplifting
