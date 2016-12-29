A resident of South Polk Street was arrested by Tullahoma Police for the theft of money from Tullahoma Lanes.
Morgan Parkes, 48, was charged with theft from a building by Detective Johnny Gore.
According to a report by Officer Phillip Smith, Eric Eakins the manager of the bowling lanes reported on Dec. 22 that he noticed a bank deposit bag missing from the safe in his office. He stated he watched the security video from his office and allegedly observed Parkes enter the office and go to the area of the safe. He then squatted down and then stood up and went through some other things in the office.
He allegedly took $850 from the deposit bag, $200 from a vending machine and $1,191 from a bill changing machine.
Parkes is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Jan. 12 on the charges. His bond was set at $2,500.
Money Stolen from Tullahoma Lanes leads to Arrest
