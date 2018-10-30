Monday Night Fire in Manchester
Manchester firemen searched the home confirming that all residents were out of the home.
Crews extinguished the fire outside the home and then continued with salvage and overhaul operations inside the home, making sure they extinguished all the fire located in the attic area of the home.
Fire Chief George Chambers said this was an excellent save of the home firemen arrived quickly and attacked the fire aggressively keeping it from spreading any further through the home.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the family, as they could not remain in the home for that evening.
Once again Manchester Fire received outstanding support from Manchester PD, Coffee County EMS, Duck River Electric and the Red Cross.