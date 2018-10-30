«

»

Monday Night Fire in Manchester

Fire scene photo provided.

Manchester Fire and Rescue responded to a shed fire on Madison St on Monday night at 9:15PM. Crews arrived on scene and discovered the large out building next to the house totally engulfed in flames and that the rear of the home was also on fire. Firefighters attacked the fire in the out building first, then a crew entered the home and began attacking the fire inside the home. The primary location of the fire inside the home was found to be in the attic area towards the master bathroom and bedroom.
Manchester firemen searched the home confirming that all residents were out of the home.
Crews extinguished the fire outside the home and then continued with salvage and overhaul operations inside the home, making sure they extinguished all the fire located in the attic area of the home.
Fire Chief George Chambers said this was an excellent save of the home firemen arrived quickly and attacked the fire aggressively keeping it from spreading any further through the home.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the family, as they could not remain in the home for that evening.
Once again Manchester Fire received outstanding support from Manchester PD, Coffee County EMS, Duck River Electric and the Red Cross.