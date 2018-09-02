Molly Poppins Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges after Arrest at Bonnaroo in 2017

Molly Poppins pled guilty to drug charges on Wednesday in federal court. Graham Mitchell Clark, aka Molly Poppins known to distribute drugs at music festivals, including Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN,
pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute MDMA and LSD at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in 2017.
Clark faces a federal prison term of up to 40 years and at least four years of supervision after his release. Sentencing is set for Nov. 30 in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga.
According to court documents, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents conducted an undercover drug buy from Clark at the 2017 Bonnaroo. After Clark’s arrest, officers found around a half-pound of MDMA and over five gross grams of LSD in his car.
