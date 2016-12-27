Mobile METH Lab Bust in Coffee County
At this time Sgt Brad Roberts arrived on scene, Baldwin and Cooper were asked to step out of the vehicle and all three subjects were advised of their rights and they acknowledged understanding them. The meth lab was in a reusable Walmart bag and had a strong odor coming from it. The bag was removed from the vehicle and placed at a safe distance while Captain Danny Ferrell was notified to come recover the meth lab. Captain Ferrell arrived at the scene and inventoried the chemicals. The deputy’s report says that a two liter bottle was an already completed shake bottle that still contained leftover chemicals, a used bottle of lighter fluid, coffee filters, lithium batteries, and an already used box of Wal-phed decongestant tablets. The chemicals were taken to be disposed of.
At this point Simmons spoke with Jessica Cooper and she advised that she had some methamphetamine in a red container by the seat and a pipe in her purse. Upon a search he located the red container that had .6 grams of meth inside and several little baggies. In her purse were a glass pipe, needle, a green pouch that contained balls of aluminum foil and bottle caps consistent to the meth making process. In addition there was also a bag that contained numerous small baggies inside the purse.
Simmons says in his report that on the key ring that Anastasia Baldwin stated was hers, there was a pill container that contained baggies. These were consistent with the baggies that Cooper had in her purse. Upon a full search of where Smith was sitting Deputy Simmons located a bag with scales, 1.3 grams of meth in separate baggies, and glass pipes.
All three were placed into custody and transported to Coffee County Jail. Smith and Cooper were charged with Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Promotion of Methamphetamine Manufacture, Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possession of controlled substance, and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. Baldwin was charged with Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Promotion of Methamphetamine Manufacture and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.