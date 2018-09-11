The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Coffee County on Saturday, Sept. 22. Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 346,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 22 million pounds of material.
Any Tennessee resident is encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries, and more – to the designated drop-off location. You do not need to live in Coffee County to participate in the event. (Note that hours listed indicate the local time.)
Collection will take place at Tullahoma Public Works, 942 Maplewood Ave., from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The local contact for this collection event is Butch Taylor at (931) 454-1768.
Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint (contact your local county solid waste department for latex and oil based paint guidance), electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.
In addition to these annual events, Tennesseans can also dispose of expired or unwanted medications year-round through the Unwanted Household Pharmaceutical Take Back Program. Permanent collection boxes are provided in every county and prevent prescription and over-the-counter medications from getting into the hands of vulnerable residents or into waterways. Boxes can be found at either Manchester or Tullahoma police departments or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
