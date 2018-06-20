Missing Woman in Tullahoma
Tullahoma Police reports that Debbie White was last seen walking in the area of North Collins Street near the D.W. Wilson Community Center, where her car remains parked, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16.
It is believed she was headed toward the Tullahoma greenway.
She was reportedly wearing black leggings or yoga pants and a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tullahoma Police Department at 455-0530.
Tullahoma Police Investigator Tyler Hatfield is the lead investigator on the case.