Missing Woman from Tullahoma found Deceased
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Tabitha Kolankiewicz, 36, of Maple Avenue, Tullahoma was found dead in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in Tiftonia.
Kolankiewicz had been reported missing on March 27 by family members.
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Investigator Todd Hindman, she was reported as traveling to Nashville for a job interview. Despite the fact that there were no significant leads in the case the sheriff’s department was searching for the woman. Then Monday night Hamilton County notified them that she had been found.