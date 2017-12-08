The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has issued a missing child alert for two 16 year-old females. A third missing teenage female gas been located safe. No other information on the third female is being released at this time.
Katrina Lynn Blackburn is from Coffee County and Kaylee Lenoria Stephens is from Cannon County. The two teenagers are possibility traveling together in a 2000 4dr Toyota Corolla, tan in color with a Tennessee tag number of 3G9 9H6.
Blackburn is white standing 5’7” weighing 115 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Stephens is white standing 5’3” weighing 140 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.
The two missing teenagers have been scene in Florida, but were last spotted in Chattanooga, TN. They were last seen in Coffee County on November 30, 2017.
If you have any information please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Dept. and ask for Investigator James Sherrill or Deputy Brandon Reed at 931-728-3591.