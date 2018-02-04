We have good news to report today. On Friday the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing child alert. Maneshia Kidd age 17 of Beechgrove, TN was reported missing on January 31, 2018. She was last seen at her residence on January 24, 2018 and made contact with her family via Facebook on January 25.
Kidd was safely located by authorities on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department thanks the public and the media for its help with this case.
Missing Teen Safely Located
We have good news to report today. On Friday the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing child alert. Maneshia Kidd age 17 of Beechgrove, TN was reported missing on January 31, 2018. She was last seen at her residence on January 24, 2018 and made contact with her family via Facebook on January 25.