Missing Teen from Rutherford County

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since Thursday night.
Devin Bond was reported missing Friday morning after his 9-year-old brother discovered that he had put towels and pillows under his blanket to make it appear that he was still asleep.
Many of the teen’s friends are out of town on spring break, and the others do not have any idea of where he might be.
