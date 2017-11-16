Missing Pennsylvania Girl found in Tullahoma–Local Man Arrested
The 15-year-old was located by Tullahoma Police Wednesday morning with Nathan Black after receiving a missing person report that the two might be in Tennessee.
Tullahoma police charged Black, 27, with felony counts of statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held at the Coffee County Jail on $85,000 bond while awaiting a court hearing Nov. 30.
Pennsylvania State police Sgt. Thomas Maher told the Observer-Reporter newspaper that the girl and Black allegedly met on social media.
Winston Brooks, a spokesman for the Tullahoma Police Department, said authorities were able to locate the girl after her cellphone provider found her signal in the city.
“The girl is safe. She was taken to the police station to await the arrival of her parents,” Brooks said.
Authorities here are still deciding whether to charge Black of West Lincoln St, Tullahoma in Pennsylvania.