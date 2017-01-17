Missing Man Last Seen in Manchester
Justin Zeigler worked the Dollar Tree in Manchester and picked up his paycheck from the store on Nov. 20.
His Mother says the last time she heard from him was on Nov 19, 2016.
According to his family Justin was known to use inhalants from spray cans, which is one reason why his mother fears that he could be deceased. However, he was described as a good guy who simply had a bad habit.
On November 20, authorities said Zeigler’s phone was pinged in both Tullahoma and Franklin County.
He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored shirt. He is a white male 5 foot 9 inches tall, 215 lbs., has brown hair, blue eyes. He has tattoos and when last seen both ears were pierced and an eyebrow ring.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Investigator Bryan Elderidge with Manchester Police at 931-728-2099.