Missing Man in Coffee County

On Sunday March 4, 2018 Deputy Cody Lendley was at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department when Timothy Allbert Sr. walked in stating he wanted to report his son missing. His son’s name is Timothy Clay Allbert Jr. The man was last seen in Summitville around 3 weeks ago. Allbert Jr. is 29 years-old standing 6’2” with brown hair and brown eyes. The man could possibly be medically endangered.
If anyone knows the whereabouts or information about Timothy Clay Allbert Jr., please contact Deputy Brandon Reed at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4191.