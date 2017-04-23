Missing Kentucky Teen Located in Manchester–Indiana man Charged with Statutory Rape
Manchester Police officers located the man and the juvenile in the parking lot of a business on the Hillsboro Blvd.
During police interviews the juvenile stated that around April 15th, 2017 Abdul-Haqq came to Kentucky with his stepmother and brought her to Tennessee. The unnamed juvenile stated that on Monday, April 17, 2017 that Abdul-Haqq allegedly had unprotected sexual contact with her. The juvenile also claimed that this happened two more times.
Gabriel Tariq Abdul-Haqq Age 25 of Indianapolis, IN was charged by Manchester Investigator Jonathan Anthony with 3 counts of statutory rape and adult contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond was set at $160,000 and his court date is May 9, 2017.