A 77 year-old man went missing late Tuesday night. Charles E Harrell from Hillsboro left his residence just before midnight. The man’s daughter stated her dad would leave the residence and be gone for 15 minutes or so in the past but has always returned. Due to Mr Harrell’s medical conditions, the family requested that a missing person’s report be filed and a “be on the lookout” went out statewide.
We happy to report that Mr Harrell was found safe in Knoxville and his family is bringing him home.
Missing Hillsboro Man Found Safe
