The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has issued a missing child alert.
Keana Watters age 17 of Coffee County has been missing since June 30, 2017. Watters was last seen at her residence.
She is a white female standing 5’4” and weighing 118lbs with brown hair and eyes. There is no known last clothing description nor direction of travel.
If you have any information please contact Investigator Jason Dendy at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4427.
