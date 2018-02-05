Military Training Exercises are taking place around the areas of Moore County for the next couple weeks. These will occur around near Motlow College, Highway 130, the 5 Points Road area.
Military type vehicles, aircraft, as well as pyrotechnics and simulated weapon exercises will be used at the old Motlow Dorms and the surrounding areas during these times.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 931-759-7323.
Military Training Exercises being conducted in Moore County
Military Training Exercises are taking place around the areas of Moore County for the next couple weeks. These will occur around near Motlow College, Highway 130, the 5 Points Road area.