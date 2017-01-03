The twelfth annual Middle Tennessee Grain Conference set for Thursday, Jan. 26 at Coffee County’s Fairgrounds in Manchester. This will offer farmers insight to a number of emerging corn, soybean, and wheat production concerns. According to the 2016 conference evaluation survey, 147 farmers from twenty-two middle and east Tennessee Counties and two adjoining states rated the Middle Tennessee Grain conference as an excellent source of information addressing pertinent crop production topics. The conference is scheduled to get underway with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Registration is twenty dollars at the door or participants can save ten dollars by pre-registering by noon, Monday, Jan. 23 through our UT- Extension office. Registration fees include the program and materials, refreshments, lunch, a copy of the conference proceedings, and a grain conference cap. This program, like all UT Extension programs, is open to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or veteran status. A trade show of various seed, chemical and equipment dealers will begin at 8 a.m. followed by a slate of speakers addressing current production topics for corn, wheat and soybeans beginning at 9 a.m.
Complete details on conference topics and pre-registration can be obtained by visiting your local UT Extension Office in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza or by calling us at 931-723-5141.
Middle Tennessee Grain Conference set for Manchester
