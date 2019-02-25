In the wake of record-setting rains, power outages, road closures and water rescues throughout the region, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has created the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address their ongoing needs.
Grants from the Fund will be made to nonprofits providing vital services both immediate and long term. Their work helps free nonprofits up to concentrate on delivering vital services while we “connect generosity with need” and our community sets out to rebuild lives.
Nashville already has surpassed its all-time rainfall record for the month of February with 13.47 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was in 1880 at 12.37 inches. So far this month, 12.89 inches of rain has fallen in Manchester.
The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee (including Coffee) and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information or to make a donation, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.
Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund Established by CFMT Due to Record Rain, Flooding
