Tracie McCormick, Inc., d/b/a McCormick Trucking (“McCormick”), based in Murfreesboro, Tenn., has agreed to pay $750,000 to settle contract and common law allegations of double billing the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) under its contracts for hauling mail, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.
The settlement agreement addresses conduct that occurred from approximately January 2011 through November 2013. During that time, the United States alleged that McCormick used credit cards issued by the USPS on certain fuel index routes, the governing contracts of which already provided itemized payment to McCormick for fuel purchased for use on those routes. This double billing resulted in USPS paying twice for fuel used on the specified routes.
“We are gratified to have contributed to this investigation and applaud the exceptional work by the investigative team and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Scott Pierce, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “Along with our law enforcement partners, the USPS OIG will continue to aggressively investigate issues that have a detrimental financial impact on the Postal Service.”
This matter was investigated by the USPS Office of Inspector General and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Mid-State Trucking Company Agrees to Settle Contract and Common Law Allegations
Tracie McCormick, Inc., d/b/a McCormick Trucking (“McCormick”), based in Murfreesboro, Tenn., has agreed to pay $750,000 to settle contract and common law allegations of double billing the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) under its contracts for hauling mail, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.