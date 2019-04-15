Micro Craft, Inc. has created an Apprentice Machinist Award Program. This program has been designed to support the local community surrounding its manufacturing facility in Tullahoma.
The award program is for area high school students in Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties who plan to pursue a technical career in machining. The program promotes Micro Craft’s commitment in developing a highly skilled manufacturing workforce to address the current skills gap in the manufacturing industry.
Each year, Micro Craft, Inc. will select one candidate from the surrounding counties for its Apprentice Machinist Award Program.
The program works in conjunction with the Tennessee Promise Scholarship for a student who will be enrolled in the Machine Tool Technology program at the Tennessee Center for Applied Technology (TCAT) and the Micro Craft Apprenticeship Program.
The winner will be notified in May of their senior year of high school. The recipient is required to attend TCAT Shelbyville and will enroll in the Machine Tool Technology program to learn the theoretical aspects of the job. The recipient will work at Micro Craft, Inc. as a part-time employee applying the skills acquired at TCAT Shelbyville.
Students interested in this award should contact their school’s Guidance Counselor, apply via the Micro Craft website at www.microcraft.aero
Micro Craft begins Apprentice Machinist Award Program
