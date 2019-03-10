Michigan State University “Pay It Forward” by Helping Clean Normandy Lake
The Michigan State University students and others began working on the cleanup. They worked with Tennessee Bass Nation (TBN) members Gary Lahr, Coffee County Coach Phillip Petty, TBN South Central Region Director and BASS National Conservation Director Jake Davis, 3 Coffee County anglers (Adam Petty, Jayden Yates, and Sawyer Banks), along with David Jordan from Tims Ford Council and the entire TWRA Region 2 fishery crews, with their 2 barges and 3 net boats worked to clean up the lake on the cool, wet and windy day. This is the third Coffee County Bass Club cleanup.
Coffee County Solid Waste provided a dumpster.