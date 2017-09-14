Miami Man Facing 16 Charges after Traffic Stop
The trooper asked the driver for permission to search the vehicle and permission was given. The officer asked the man to get out of the vehicle and according to the arrest warrant, there were two credit cards in the seat where he was sitting. Also found in the vehicle were two credit cards in the console with the subject’s cell phone, two in the subject’s wallet and two more in a passport holder. The credit card information on the magnetic strips belonged to another person and bank.
Alejandro Rodriguez Martinez age 50 of Miami, FL was booked in at the Coffee County Jail by Boles for eight counts of identity theft/use of another’s information and eight counts of criminal simulation. Martinez’s bond was set at $80,000 and he will appear in Coffee County Court on October 24, 2017.