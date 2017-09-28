Meth Lab Found Inside Car
Jeremy Alan Davis, 28, of Peachtree Street was charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of a controlled substance.
Officer Jason Maloney filed a report that states that he found Davis slumped over in the driver’s seat and the window down. As the officer approached the car his report states that he saw a two-liter soft drink bottle in Davis’ lap. He stated that it appeared to be a “one pot” meth lab. The officer stated that Davis was unresponsive.
Officer Maloney’s report states that his eyes started to burn from the fumes. The officer requested that an ambulance be sent to the store’s parking lot. Davis was then arrested on the drug charges. The ambulance personnel decontaminated him and transported him to Tennova—Harton Hospital. The officer also requested that Officer Rocky Ruehling who is a meth lab certified technician to clear the scene.
Officer Ruehling found one active lab and two inactive labs in the vehicle. He also found other items used in the production of meth.
Davis was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Oct. 19.