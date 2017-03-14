Meth found in search of home
Joseph Lee Holland, 41, of McMinnville Highway Morrison was charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia use and activities.
The arrest came after Coffee County sheriff’s investigators served a search warrant at the residence and allegedly found a bag of white crystal like substance weighing two grams believed to be methamphetamines.
According to the warrant Holland admitted that the meth belong to him. The officers also found two glass pipes and a red straw with residue at the residence as well.
Bond was set at $52,500 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on April 10.