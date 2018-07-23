A man and woman were arrested in Grundy County when deputies busted a meth lab over the weekend.
P.J. Thomas, 38, and Jonah Elaine Morris, 31, were arrested when deputies approached them in the parking lot of the Elk Meadow Apartment Complex.
Deputies found around 4 grams of meth, a handgun and an operational meth lab.
The Dangerous Drug Task Force helped contain the lab.
Both Thomas and Morris are charged with Promotion and Manufacturing of Meth and Possession, Sale & Delivery of Schedule II drugs.
Meth Bust in Grundy County
A man and woman were arrested in Grundy County when deputies busted a meth lab over the weekend.