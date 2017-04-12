On Friday April 7th, 2017 deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a potential burglary. While investigating the burglary, they made contact with a Michael Blackmon and Anthony Hampton.
While speaking with Blackmon and Hampton, deputies saw signs of potential drug use and possession. Upon following up and acting on what they saw, a total of 55 grams of Meth/ICE was recovered from a vehicle being driven and occupied by Blackmon and Hampton.
Both have been charged and are awaiting their court date.
The Drug Task Force assisted Bedford County in this case.
Meth Bust in Bedford County
On Friday April 7th, 2017 deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a potential burglary. While investigating the burglary, they made contact with a Michael Blackmon and Anthony Hampton.