Meth Bust in Bedford County

On Friday April 7th, 2017 deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a potential burglary. While investigating the burglary, they made contact with a Michael Blackmon and Anthony Hampton.
While speaking with Blackmon and Hampton, deputies saw signs of potential drug use and possession. Upon following up and acting on what they saw, a total of 55 grams of Meth/ICE was recovered from a vehicle being driven and occupied by Blackmon and Hampton.
Both have been charged and are awaiting their court date.
The Drug Task Force assisted Bedford County in this case.