It has come to the attention of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department that a person posing as a male teenager is contacting several young people in the area.
It is believed that this person does not live or is from here.
This unknown person is making contact with young males and females via text message, email and social media. The person posing as a teenager is sending messages of threats, physical abuse, kidnapping, sexual comments, and sending lewd photos.
Parents please be aware that this has occurred to students at various schools in Coffee County.
Right now, investigators believe there is no danger to fear, but they are wanting parents to be aware this occurring and to check your child’s electronic devices. If you find anything that is questionable, please contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Kelly Smith at 931-570-4425 or email ksmith@coffeecountytn.org
Message for Parents
