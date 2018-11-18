«

Mentors Needed for TN Promise Students

Some 2,500 volunteers are still needed to mentor TNPromise students across the state. The deadline to register is November 30.
Mentors spend one hour a month helping students as they transition from high school to college by reminding students of important deadlines, serving as a trusted college resource and encouraging students to reach their full potential.
TN Promise, in partnership with tnAchieves, allows graduating high school seniors the opportunity to attend a community or technical college, as well as several universities, tuition free with mentor support.
Potential mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and complete a one hour training. For more information, or to apply, you can visit www.tnachieves.org.