Some 2,500 volunteers are still needed to mentor TNPromise students across the state. The deadline to register is November 30.
Mentors spend one hour a month helping students as they transition from high school to college by reminding students of important deadlines, serving as a trusted college resource and encouraging students to reach their full potential.
TN Promise, in partnership with tnAchieves, allows graduating high school seniors the opportunity to attend a community or technical college, as well as several universities, tuition free with mentor support.
Potential mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and complete a one hour training. For more information, or to apply, you can visit www.tnachieves.org.
Mentors Needed for TN Promise Students
Some 2,500 volunteers are still needed to mentor TNPromise students across the state. The deadline to register is November 30.