Memphis Woman Arrested on Charges of Fraud & Forgery along with Criminal Impersonation
Lee is accused of having several ID cards that did not belong to her, as well as a social security card. Lee also had several thousands of dollars in cash on her person, several credit cards along with blank credit cards which were believed to be used as fabricated credit cards.
Lee is believed to be involved in a fraud case that stretches across the state of Tennessee.
Tullahoma Officer John Tyree arrested Lee on charges of fraud and forgery and criminal impersonation.
Lee was booked in at the Coffee Jail under a bond of $100,000 and her court date is Tuesday May 29, 2018.