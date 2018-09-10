Memorial Motorcycle to Honor Popular Manchester Man and Raise Money for Charities

Back on June 9 of this year a very popular well-known Manchester man, Jerry Bartlett died in a tragic motorcycle accident near Dalton, GA.
Bartlett is the former pharmacy director at Unity Medical Center (formally Medical Center of Manchester).
Members of the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #382 and others will be conducting the first Jerry Bartlett Memorial Ride this Saturday at 10am beginning at the Hillsboro Lodge next to the post office. The cost is a donation of $20 per bike and $10 extra for co-riders. Registration starts at 8:30 at the lodge. This is open to the public.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served before the ride and lunch after the ride is complete.
Kenny Barrett tells us more about where the donation goes to:
