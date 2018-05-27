Wreaths were placed at the war memorials in Manchester back in 2015… Photo by Rob Clutter
Today (Monday) people will be out enjoying what is called the official start of summer, we should remember today is Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces. The holiday is currently observed every year on the last Monday of May.
Many people visit cemeteries and memorials, especially to honor those who have died in military service. Many volunteers place an American flag on each grave in national cemeteries.
Memorial Day is not to be confused with Veterans Day – Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving, whereas Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans.